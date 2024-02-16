Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Lowered to C$79.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.11.

TSE CCO opened at C$57.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$32.65 and a 12 month high of C$69.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,502. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

