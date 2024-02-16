Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 133,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

