Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Lisa P. Baird Acquires 3,000 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Lisa P. Baird bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,641,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

