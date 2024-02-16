Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $250.00

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.34.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $253.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.24 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,652 shares of company stock valued at $32,246,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.