Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $250.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.34.

Zscaler stock opened at $253.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.24 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,652 shares of company stock valued at $32,246,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

