Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $652.38 on Monday. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $661.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $589.73 and a 200-day moving average of $527.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in KLA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $364,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

