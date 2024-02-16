Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,178 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $49,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

