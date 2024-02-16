Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.
CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ CWST opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
