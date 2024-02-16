CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0512 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $41.26 million and $2.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015329 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,896.41 or 0.99990244 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00168230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009028 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05242239 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,373,675.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

