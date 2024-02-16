Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CLBT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,270,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

