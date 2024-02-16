CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 164.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

