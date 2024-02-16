CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $9.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 164.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

