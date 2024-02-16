Cenovus Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 17,430 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 10,914 call options.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.53. 4,013,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,679,396. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVE
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
