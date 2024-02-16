Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) CFO Sells $493,121.64 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENT shares. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

