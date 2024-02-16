CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

