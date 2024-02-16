CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA opened at $24.49 on Friday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CEVA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CEVA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

