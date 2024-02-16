CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading Down 4.6%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 69,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 137,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

CEVA Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. CEVA’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in CEVA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

