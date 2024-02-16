CG Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CG Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
CG Oncology Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of CGON stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $48.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
CG Oncology Company Profile
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CG Oncology
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.