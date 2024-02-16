CG Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CG Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

CG Oncology Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of CGON stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CG Oncology Company Profile

In other CG Oncology news, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.