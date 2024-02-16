Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900-11.400 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.24. 122,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $252.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

