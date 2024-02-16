Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 15,408 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. 1,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,756. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $96.60.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

