Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Eaton by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.80. The company had a trading volume of 200,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.24. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $278.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

