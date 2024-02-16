Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $179.85. 4,816,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,641,484. The company has a market capitalization of $287.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.