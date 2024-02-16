Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $170.55 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

