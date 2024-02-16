Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 281 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.23. 352,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,345. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

