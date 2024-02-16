Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
