Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLCE. B. Riley downgraded Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $328.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,849,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $20,380,354.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,097,268 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Children’s Place by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 149,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Children’s Place by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

