China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Financial Analysis

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Health Industries and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Health Industries -89.33% -0.33% -0.29% Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -189.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Health Industries and Evelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Evelo Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 207,800.21%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than China Health Industries.

50.7% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of China Health Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Health Industries has a beta of -20.42, suggesting that its share price is 2,142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Health Industries and Evelo Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Health Industries $110,000.00 232.37 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$114.53 million ($13.29) 0.00

China Health Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences beats China Health Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds. It also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, the company offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, it manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs, such as enema glycerini, umguentumacidi borici camphoratum, ge hong beriberi water, pelvic inflammation suppository, injury and paralysis tincture, indometacin and furazolidone suppositories, injury and rheumatism relieving paste, refining goupi cream, muskiness pain relieving paste, muskiness bone strengthener paste, matrine suppositories, ethacriding lactate solution, iodine tincture, mercurochrome solution, hydrogen peroxide solution, halcinonide cream, compound fluocinonide tincture, and policresulen vaginal suppository. The company primarily sells its products through sales personnel and sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation for single strain of Veillonella parvula, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; EDP2939, an investigational oral biologic for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

