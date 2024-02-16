Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.91. 2,874,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,379,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

