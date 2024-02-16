Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.680-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.5 billion-$52.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.3 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.68-3.74 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,572,787. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,217,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,284,397,000 after buying an additional 11,552,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after buying an additional 6,621,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

