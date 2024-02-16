Citigroup Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $7.50

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 258.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,637,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after buying an additional 2,623,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

