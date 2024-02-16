Citigroup Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $237.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $238.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VRSN opened at $197.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $1,063,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,534,020.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,549 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

