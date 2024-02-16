Citigroup Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $37.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $36.25. 482,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $841 million, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

