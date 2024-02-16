Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson Sells 7,500 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clear Secure Stock Performance
Shares of YOU opened at $20.35 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.50 and a beta of 1.54.
Clear Secure Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YOU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clear Secure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Clear Secure by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Secure
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.