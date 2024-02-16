Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson Sells 7,500 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $20.35 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clear Secure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Clear Secure by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

