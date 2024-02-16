Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of GLV opened at $5.48 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.29.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
