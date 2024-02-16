CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Yahoo Finance reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,207. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 564.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.