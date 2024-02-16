Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

