Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Trading Down 4.5%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.79. Approximately 240,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,728,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cognex by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cognex by 0.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

