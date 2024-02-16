Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $24,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.01.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

