Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,558 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,115 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,723,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

