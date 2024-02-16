Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Douglas D. Neff Sells 614 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.