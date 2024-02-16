Commonwealth Bank of Australia Announces Dividend of $1.37 (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.3732 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $75.40 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $77.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

