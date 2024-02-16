Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Down 6.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.29 and last traded at $72.29. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.