Comparing Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Bone Biologics N/A -123.44% -82.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biotricity and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,653.25%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Biotricity.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $11.11 million 0.69 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.56 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million ($49.68) -0.08

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

