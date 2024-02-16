Comparing NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) are both index companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spine Injury Solutions and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 1 1 11 0 2.77

Profitability

NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $71.85, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 26.00% 11.73% 3.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 1,363.84 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A NextEra Energy $28.11 billion 4.18 $7.31 billion $3.61 15.86

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 32,100 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 88,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 871 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.8 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

