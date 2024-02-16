Comparing ON (NYSE:ONON) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ON and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON 4.45% 7.34% 4.88% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of ON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON $1.28 billion 15.64 $60.46 million $0.28 113.71 American Rebel $15.27 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ON and American Rebel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ON has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ON and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 1 3 14 0 2.72 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON presently has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given ON’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ON is more favorable than American Rebel.

Summary

ON beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON



On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About American Rebel



American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

