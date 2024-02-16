Compound (COMP) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $479.19 million and $39.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $59.32 or 0.00113481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,077,657 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,077,652.30588881 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.20091429 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $32,977,754.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

