Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. 841,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

