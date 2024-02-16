Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $326.77. The company had a trading volume of 610,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,056. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.61.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

