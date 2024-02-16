Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $20,220,513.64 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Confluent Stock Down 0.6 %
Confluent stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.