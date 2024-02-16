Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $20,220,513.64 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Confluent Stock Down 0.6 %

Confluent stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.