ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,271 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,638,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

