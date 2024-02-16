Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 951,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,352,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,917,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

