Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.46.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 259,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,352,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,917,000 after purchasing an additional 151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 60,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

